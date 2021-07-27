Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Announces Earnings Results

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Celestica had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

CLS traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. 1,267,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,080. Celestica has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

