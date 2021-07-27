Celo Dollar Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.47 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 27th. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $52.07 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00050349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.50 or 0.00789874 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00136885 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 52,086,411 coins. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

