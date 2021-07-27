Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.00

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 48 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.62), with a volume of 261997 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.61).

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 41.33. The company has a market capitalization of £69.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70.

Get Centaur Media alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.