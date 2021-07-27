Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Centene (NYSE:CNC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Centene updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-$5.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.05-5.35 EPS.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $2.94 on Tuesday, hitting $69.73. The stock had a trading volume of 57,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,148. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

