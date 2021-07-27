Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives $60.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

CENTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENTA stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.65. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

