Central Pacific Financial (CPF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%. On average, analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CPF stock opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $703.57 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.34. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52.

In other news, Director Saedene K. Ota purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $49,662.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,771.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

