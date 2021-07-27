Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCS. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth $35,717,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 2,164.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 212,819 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,296,000 after acquiring an additional 203,530 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Century Communities by 157.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 169,541 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at about $8,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.59.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

CCS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

