CF Acquisition Corp. V’s (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

CF Acquisition Corp. V’s (OTCMKTS:CFFVU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 28th. CF Acquisition Corp. V had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of CF Acquisition Corp. V’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFFVU opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $11.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at $7,984,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $7,130,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $6,620,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $6,287,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,004,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

