Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE CSH.UN opened at C$13.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.28. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of C$9.40 and a one year high of C$13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,880.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.16.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSH.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

