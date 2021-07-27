Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.200-$18.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CHE traded up $2.27 on Tuesday, reaching $480.19. 104,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,795. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $482.90. Chemed has a 52-week low of $417.41 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chemed will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at $484,554.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,294.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,366 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

