Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Chemung Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

CHMG stock opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.92. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $47.43.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $249,406.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,416.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $191,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,186.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,105 shares of company stock worth $495,127. Insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

