Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 20,254 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DSI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,290. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.17. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.21.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

