China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) Short Interest Up 12,000.0% in July

China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 12,000.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of RNHEF stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.27. China Dili Group has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.38.
About China Dili Group
