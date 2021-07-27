China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) Short Interest Up 12,000.0% in July

China Dili Group (OTCMKTS:RNHEF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 12,000.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of RNHEF stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.27. China Dili Group has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.38.

Get China Dili Group alerts:

About China Dili Group

China Dili Group, an investment holding company, engages in operating, leasing, and managing agriculture wholesale markets in the People's Republic of China. It operates 10 wholesale markets in Harbin, Shenyang, Shouguang, Guiyang, Qiqihar, Mudanjiang, and Hangzhou. The company was formerly known as Renhe Commercial Holdings Company Limited and changed its name to China Dili Group in June 2019.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for China Dili Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Dili Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.