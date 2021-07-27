ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) fell 10.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.56. 8,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 553,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDXC. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $574.69 million, a P/E ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 40.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 32.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

