CIBC Lowers Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Price Target to C$20.50

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target lowered by CIBC to C$20.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IPL. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$19.45 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CSFB set a C$20.00 target price on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.10.

IPL opened at C$19.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.34. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$11.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.01.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$697.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Inter Pipeline will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

