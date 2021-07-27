CIBC Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at CIBC in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$97.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$83.67.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$81.64. The stock had a trading volume of 78,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,877. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$81.54. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of C$67.77 and a 12-month high of C$87.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.47. The company has a market cap of C$25.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.0899998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total value of C$879,648.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,001,694.68. Also, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total transaction of C$2,310,427.81.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

