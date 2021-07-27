CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Air Canada (TSE:AC)

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AC. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.72.

Shares of AC opened at C$25.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.54 billion and a PE ratio of -1.56. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$14.48 and a 1 year high of C$31.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The business had revenue of C$729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Air Canada will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

