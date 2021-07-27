Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,289 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,200 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ciena by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,027,000 after acquiring an additional 60,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,369,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,388,000 after buying an additional 567,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after buying an additional 545,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $200,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $51,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,474 shares of company stock worth $2,789,039 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $55.97. 8,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,555. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. increased their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

