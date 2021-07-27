Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of The Brink’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

BCO stock opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 100.21 and a beta of 1.55. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.42.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 113.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Brink's

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

