Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $503,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.73.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $146.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.32. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $147.02.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,943 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,042 shares of company stock valued at $19,971,447 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

