Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $667,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $245.08 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.82. The stock has a market cap of $140.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.