Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Makes New $601,000 Investment in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after purchasing an additional 489,436 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,105,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 43,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,718,000 after purchasing an additional 48,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equinix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 145,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 37.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,734,000 after buying an additional 305,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.48.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $829.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $794.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $845.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

