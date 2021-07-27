Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $837,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $162.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COF. Stephens increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

In related news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,341 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

