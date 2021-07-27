Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Trims Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth $15,951,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE D opened at $75.09 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 71.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.85.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

D has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

