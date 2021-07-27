Cimpress (CMPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Cimpress to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $578.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.00 million. On average, analysts expect Cimpress to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMPR opened at $117.58 on Tuesday. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -50.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

