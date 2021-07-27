Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.47.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,261,546. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $231.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.