Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 95.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,062 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,241 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 266,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $626,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $1,397,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACBI shares. G.Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.85.

NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

