Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,063 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth about $6,402,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth about $6,835,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth about $2,933,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth about $1,067,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $502,000.

Shares of FTCVU stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $17.08.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

