Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 4,007 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in National Presto Industries by 80.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Presto Industries by 599.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Presto Industries in the first quarter worth $101,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in National Presto Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Presto Industries in the first quarter worth $402,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $95.01 on Tuesday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.49 and a 52-week high of $117.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.68.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

