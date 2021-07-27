Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 241.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,414 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 437,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,439,000 after buying an additional 140,047 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 39,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $50.87 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.88.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.