Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 82.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,098 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,658,000.

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.55. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $42.15.

