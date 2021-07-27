Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 4,611 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Premier Financial worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Premier Financial stock opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.87.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

