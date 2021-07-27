Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,504 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 30,080.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Methanex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Methanex by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55. Methanex Co. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.