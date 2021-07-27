Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 377.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PXF. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $223,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $228,000.

NYSEARCA PXF opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.73.

