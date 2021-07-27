Citigroup Inc. Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after acquiring an additional 645,504 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 623,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after acquiring an additional 331,004 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,297,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 230,231 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 368,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 210,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 842,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $293,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $286,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,568. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $147.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

