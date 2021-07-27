Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 61.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 436.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 78.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMBH opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.68. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.65 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

