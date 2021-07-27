Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 20.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 69,086 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $53.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

