Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,692 Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNFT. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Benefitfocus by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Benefitfocus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Benefitfocus by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Benefitfocus by 857.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 99,900 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BNFT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Benefitfocus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.87. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $436.00 million, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

