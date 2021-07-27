Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,571 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 36.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 29.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORC opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $483.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

