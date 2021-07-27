Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.76%.

Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $147.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.60.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

