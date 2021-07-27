Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.76%.
Shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $147.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.60.
About Citizens Community Bancorp
