Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 29.73%.

Citizens Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $1.8786 per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

