Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 29.73%.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citizens Financial Services has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $1.8786 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.