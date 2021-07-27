Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Announces Dividend of $0.28

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) declared a dividend on Monday, July 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

CZNC opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. Citizens & Northern has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $400 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Terry L. Lehman bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,261 shares of company stock worth $81,420. 3.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.