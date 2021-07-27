Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $2.42 on Friday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $33,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

