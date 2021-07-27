Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 246.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,766 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,529,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $454,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter.

SUSL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.48. 8,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,685. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $77.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

