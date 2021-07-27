Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41,362 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $4,695,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 937,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after buying an additional 127,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 233,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MHI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.00. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,624. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

