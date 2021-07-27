Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

SHYD stock remained flat at $$25.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,114. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.39.

