Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.26. Approximately 3,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 678,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.98.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.40).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth $264,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth $91,957,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth $13,852,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth $10,676,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group in the first quarter worth $7,895,000. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

