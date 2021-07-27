CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.57

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 66330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CLP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CLP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

