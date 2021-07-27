Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.99%.

KOF traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.69. 18,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,945. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $54.30. The firm has a market cap of $91.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.28.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.